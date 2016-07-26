July 26 Canfor Corp:

* Canfor reports results for second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canfor corp says Q2 total lumber shipments and production were in line with Q1 of 2016

* Q2 pulp shipment and production volumes were down 10% and 13%, respectively, from previous quarter

* Says US housing market is forecast to continue its gradual recovery through balance of 2016

* Looking towards end of 2016 and into 2017, there continues to be a risk of downward pressure on pricing