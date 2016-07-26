UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 Ultimate Software Group
* Ultimate reports Q2 2016 financial results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 revenue $186.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.76
* Ultimate Software Group Inc sees Q3 recurring revenues of approximately $165 million
* Ultimate software group inc sees Q3 total revenues of approximately $197 million
* Sees FY 2016 recurring revenues to increase by approximately 26 pct over 2015
* Inc sees q3 operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis of approximately 19 pct
* Q3 revenue view $194.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 total revenues to increase by approximately 26 pct over 2015
* Sees FY 2016 operating margin, on a non-GAAP basis, of approximately 21 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.