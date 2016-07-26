July 26 Riverview Bancorp Inc

* Riverview Bancorp earnings increase to $1.7 million in first quarter; results highlighted by solid loan growth and an expanding net interest margin

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Net interest income for first fiscal quarter increased to $7.8 million compared to $7.4 million in preceding quarter

* No provision for loan losses during Q1 2017 compared to a $350,000 recapture of loan losses during preceding quarter

* Net interest margin improved seven basis points to 3.74% for Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)