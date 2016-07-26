July 26 Knowles Corp

* Knowles reports q2 2016 financial results and provides outlook for Q3 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.08

* Expect Q3 '16 revenue up over 20 percent sequentially at mid-point of projections

* Sees Q3 revenue $225 million to $240 million; sees Q3 earnings per share $0.12-$0.18; sees Q3 non GAAP Hart-Scott-Rodino $0.27-$0.33

* Anticipate accelerating revenue and earnings in second half of year to be driven by new product launches

* Q2 revenue $190.3 million; Q2 non GAAP earnings per share $0.13