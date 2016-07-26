UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 Irobot reports strong second-quarter results
* Sees q3 revenue $155 million - $160 million
* Sees q3 earnings per share $0.40 - $0.45
* Quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 revenue $148.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $148.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.26 to $1.40
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $640 million to $645 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $634.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $159.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.