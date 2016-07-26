UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
* Macom reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 revenue $142.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $140 million
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.58
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $148 million to $152 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 adjusted gross margin between 57 pct and 59 pct
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $147.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.