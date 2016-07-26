UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 Cincinnati Financial Corp
* Qtrly total revenues $1,371 million versus $1,316 million last year
* $42.37 book value per share at June 30, 2016, up $3.17 or 8 percent since December 31, 2015.
* Q2 revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.74
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.57
* Qtrly earned premiums $1,173 million versus $1,111 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.