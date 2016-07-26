UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 Nanometrics Inc
* Continue to expect second half of 2016 to be stronger than first half
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $57.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $55.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nanometrics reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.21 to $0.29
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.26
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $55 million to $59 million
* Q2 revenue $55.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $55.3 million
* Management expects third-quarter earnings in range of $0.23 to $0.30 per diluted share on a Non-GAAP basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.