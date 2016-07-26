UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 Landec Corp
* Sees consolidated revenues to grow 3% to 6% in fiscal 2017
* Sees fiscal 2017 lifecore revenues and salad product revenues growing at lower double digits
* Landec Corp. reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.17
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.11
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 to 6 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $129 million to $133 million
* Q4 revenue $135.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $130 million
* For Q1 of fiscal 2017, expect revenues to be $129 million to $133 million
* For Q1 of fiscal 2017 expect net income to be $0.09 to $0.11 per share
* Expect consolidated net income to increase 50% to 70% in fiscal 2017
* Estimated eps range of $0.53 to $0.60 for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.