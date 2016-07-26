UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 Regal Entertainment Group
* Board of directors also today declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per class a and class b common share
* Regal entertainment group reports results for second quarter 2016 and declares quarterly dividend
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 revenue $785.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $794.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "remain optimistic regarding potential for box office success in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.