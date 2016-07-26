UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 Zions Bancorp
* Net interest income was $465 million for 2q16, up 3% from 1Q16 and up 10% from 2Q15
* Net charge-offs were $38 million in 2q16, compared to $36 million in 1Q16
* Says estimated basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.94% at June 30, 2016, compared to 12.13% at March 31, 2016
* Says net interest margin increased to 3.39% in the second quarter of 2016, compared to 3.35% in the first quarter of 2016
* Zions Bancorp. reports second quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $30 million, compared to $36 million in 1Q16
* Says tangible book value per common share increased to $28.72 at june 30, 2016, compared to $28.20 at march 31, 2016
* Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans were $37 million in 2Q16, compared to $36 million in 1Q16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.