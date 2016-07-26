UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 TransUnion
* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.37 and $1.39
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TransUnion reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 earnings per share $0.09
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $420 million to $425 million
* Q2 revenue $426 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.665 billion to $1.675 billion
* Sees Q3 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.34 and $0.35
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $424.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.