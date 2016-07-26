July 26 TransUnion

* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.37 and $1.39

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TransUnion reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $420 million to $425 million

* Q2 revenue $426 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.665 billion to $1.675 billion

* Sees Q3 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.34 and $0.35

* Sees Q3 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.34 and $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $424.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S