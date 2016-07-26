July 26 NCR Corp

* Says $47 million of cash proceeds received from IPS divestiture

* Sees 2016 revenue to be $6.325 billion to $6.400 billion

* Sees 2016 GAAP diluted earnings per share to be $2.25 to $2.35 and 2016 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be $2.90 to $3.00

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.57 to $0.62

* Sees Q3 2016 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77 to $0.82

* NCR announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 revenue $1.62 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.56 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion

* Says 2016 full year revenue guidance raised and earnings and cash flow guidance reaffirmed

* Sees 2016 free cash flow to be $425 million to $475 million

* Says 2016 guidance includes impact of IPS divestiture, expected foreign currency headwinds, and ongoing pension expense

* Says for Q3 of 2016, revenue is expected to be $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.93, revenue view $6.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S