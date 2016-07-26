July 27 Franklin Street Properties Corp :

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin street properties corp. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.19

* Q2 FFO per share $0.27

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.03 to $1.06

* Says for q3 of 2016, estimate ffo to be in range of $0.25 to $0.26 per diluted share

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: