UPDATE 1-Canon unlikely to help Toshiba with investment in memory chip business
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
July 26 Covanta Holding Corp
* Covanta holding corporation reports 2016 second quarter results and reaffirms 2016 full year guidance
* Q2 revenue $418 million versus I/B/E/S view $409.7 million
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.22
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company is reaffirming its guidance for 2016 for adjusted EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth
LONDON, Jan 31 Emerging stocks touched one-week lows on Tuesday but were headed for their best January since 2012, benefiting from expectations of reflationary U.S. policies, though Turkish assets lagged with the lira set for its fifth month in the red.
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares climbed on Tuesday and headed for their third straight month of gains, with a rally in firms such as British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after their encouraging earnings updates supporting the market.