* As of june 30, 2016, company's backlog was $4.4 billion,
compared to $3.8 billion at march 31, 2016
* Restructuring costs are now expected to be approximately
$12 million for full-year 2016
* Says company's potential revenue pipeline, including
backlog, was $21.1 billion as of june 30, 2016
* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $250 million
* Sees 2016 loss per share about $0.03
* Mcdermott reports second quarter 2016 financial and
operational results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue $706.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $753.4
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 excluding items
* Says at june 30, 2016, company had bids outstanding and
target projects of approximately $16.7 billion in its pipeline
* Sees 2016 revenues about $2.7 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $2.71
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
