July 26 Chubb Ltd

* Chubb reports second quarter net and operating income of $1.54 and $2.25 per share, respectively; annualized roe and operating roe are 6.2 pct and 9.5 pct, respectively, for the quarter and 5.3 pct and 9.8 pct year-to-date

* Book value, tangible book value per share increased 2.7 pct and 6.1 pct, respectively, from March 31, now stand at $101.56 and $57.14, respectively

* Q2 operating earnings per share $2.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.54

* Qtrly consolidated and p&c net premiums written of $7.6 billion and $7.1 billion, respectively, up 59.7 pct and 66.0 pct

* Property and casualty (P&C) combined ratio for quarter was 91.2 pct