July 26 Pennsylvania REIT

* Same store noi excluding lease terminations improved by 4.0% for quarter

* Pennsylvania real estate investment trust sees 2016 ffo, as adjusted $1.84 to $1.87

* Pennsylvania real estate investment trust sees 2016 FFO per share $1.82 to $1.86

* Point of guidance

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.43

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 average quarterly same store noi growth is expected to be 4.0% to 4.4%

* Sees 2016 same store noi growth of 2.8% to 3.2%

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly funds from operations per diluted share and op unit $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: