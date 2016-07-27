BRIEF-Flotek appoints Michelle Adams to its board
* Announced appointment of Michelle Adams to Flotek's board of directors
July 26 Oil States International Inc :
* Oil states announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.23
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $175.8 million versus $269.3 million
* Procurri acquires Congruity's third-party maintenance and refurbished hardware business divisions
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.