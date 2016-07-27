BRIEF-Flotek appoints Michelle Adams to its board
* Announced appointment of Michelle Adams to Flotek's board of directors
July 26 Xerium Technologies Inc :
* Xerium Technologies Inc announces pricing of senior secured notes offering
* Pricing of its $480 million aggregate principal amount of 9.500 pct senior secured notes due 2021
* Notes will be issued at a price equal to 98.540 pct of their face value
* Procurri acquires Congruity's third-party maintenance and refurbished hardware business divisions
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.