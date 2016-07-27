BRIEF-Flotek appoints Michelle Adams to its board
* Announced appointment of Michelle Adams to Flotek's board of directors
July 26 Western Energy Services Corp :
* Western energy services corp. Releases second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 loss per share $0.33
* Capital budget for 2016 of $7 million remains unchanged
* Q2 loss earnings per share view c$0.13, revenue view c$12.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 operating revenue decreased by $18.3 million to $12.4 million in 2016 as compared to $30.7 million in 2015
* Q2 revenue $12.89 million versus $32.03 million last year
* All figures in c$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Procurri acquires Congruity's third-party maintenance and refurbished hardware business divisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.