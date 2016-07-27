BRIEF-Procurri acquires Congruity's refurbished hardware business divisions
Procurri acquires Congruity's third-party maintenance and refurbished hardware business divisions
July 27 Dixie Group Inc
* Dixie Group reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales fell 4.2 percent to $105.3 million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 loss earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $107.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Anticipate a total of $5 million in capital expenditures for 2016 compared to depreciation and amortization of $13.5 million for 2016
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday dialogue with officials from the Trump administration is continuing and further bilateral meetings could take place in the coming days.