BRIEF-Silicom reports Q4 revenue $28.3 million
* Silicom reports all-time record revenues for Q4 & full year 2016
July 27 Huntsman Corp:
* Huntsman announces second quarter results; reports attractive MDI margin growth, improving sequential tio2 prices and substantial improvement in cash generation
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q2 earnings per share $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $2.544 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.59 billion
* Expect to spend approximately $450 million annually on capital expenditures in 2016 and 2017.
During three months ended June 30, 2016, recorded an income tax expense of $32 million.
LONDON, Jan 30 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the safe-haven yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies.
* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc announces planned retirement of William R. (Ron) DeBerry as chairman and CEO