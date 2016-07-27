BRIEF-Silicom reports Q4 revenue $28.3 million
* Silicom reports all-time record revenues for Q4 & full year 2016
July 27 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc:
* Lumber Liquidators announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.45
* Q2 sales $238.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $240.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly non-comparable store net sales increased $8.1 million over comparable prior year period
* Qtrly comparable store net sales decline of 7.2%
* Gross margin was 29.7% in Q2 of 2016, compared with 25.1% in prior year period
* Believes customers invoiced impacted by change in strategy from promotional period prior year to strategic pricing approach
* Believes demand for certain product categories decreased as assortment of products did not match changes in customer trends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Silicom reports all-time record revenues for Q4 & full year 2016
LONDON, Jan 30 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the safe-haven yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies.
* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc announces planned retirement of William R. (Ron) DeBerry as chairman and CEO