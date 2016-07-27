July 27 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc:

* Lumber Liquidators announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.45

* Q2 sales $238.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $240.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-comparable store net sales increased $8.1 million over comparable prior year period

* Qtrly comparable store net sales decline of 7.2%

* Gross margin was 29.7% in Q2 of 2016, compared with 25.1% in prior year period

* Believes customers invoiced impacted by change in strategy from promotional period prior year to strategic pricing approach

* Believes demand for certain product categories decreased as assortment of products did not match changes in customer trends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)