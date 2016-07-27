July 27 Speedway Motorsports Inc Qtrly Non

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap diluted earnings per share $0.60

* Speedway Motorsports reports results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016 and reaffirms full year 2016 guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 revenue $175.7 million

* Reaffirms FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share view $0.90 to $1.10