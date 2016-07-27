BRIEF-American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
* American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
July 27 Strayer Education Inc
* Total enrollments at strayer university for summer term that started July 5, up 4 pct to 38,813 students
* Strayer Education, Inc. reports second quarter revenues and earnings; and summer term 2016 enrollments
* Q2 earnings per share $0.72
* Q2 revenue $108.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly new student enrollments increased 6% and continuing student enrollments increased 4 pct.
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.04per share
* Mueller Water Products Inc - deal for c$34 million in cash.