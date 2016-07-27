BRIEF-American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
July 27 Supervalu Inc
* Q1 save-a-lot net sales were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.41 billion last year,
* Supervalu reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $5.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.3 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly save-a-lot network identical store sales were negative 1.4 percent
* Qtrly save-a-lot network identical store sales were negative 1.4 percent

* Qtrly identical store sales for corporate stores within save-a-lot network were negative 1.0 percent
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.04per share
* Mueller Water Products Inc - deal for c$34 million in cash.