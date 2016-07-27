BRIEF-American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
* American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
July 27 CGI Group Inc
* Cgi posts strong q3 results
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.89
* Q3 revenue c$2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.67 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cgi group inc says q3 bookings of $2.9 billion, up $712.4 million from last year
* Backlog at quarter-end of $20.6 billion, up $916.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.04per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mueller Water Products Inc - deal for c$34 million in cash.