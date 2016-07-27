July 27 CGI Group Inc

* Cgi posts strong q3 results

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.89

* Q3 revenue c$2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.67 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cgi group inc says q3 bookings of $2.9 billion, up $712.4 million from last year

* Backlog at quarter-end of $20.6 billion, up $916.6 million