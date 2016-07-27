July 27 Wyndham Worldwide Corp :

* Wyndham Worldwide reports second quarter 2016 results

* Says in constant currency and excluding acquisitions, Q2 revenues increased 1 pct

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.69, revenue view $5.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.40

* Q2 earnings per share $1.39

* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $5.68 to $5.82

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $5.65 billion to $5.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: