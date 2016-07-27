BRIEF-American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
* American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
July 27 Wyndham Worldwide Corp :
* Wyndham Worldwide reports second quarter 2016 results
* Says in constant currency and excluding acquisitions, Q2 revenues increased 1 pct
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.69, revenue view $5.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.40
* Q2 earnings per share $1.39
* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $5.68 to $5.82
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $5.65 billion to $5.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.04per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mueller Water Products Inc - deal for c$34 million in cash.