BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Eli Lilly And Co
* John C. Lechleiter to retire as Lilly CEO; board elects David A. Ricks as successor
* Ricks will assume President and CEO roles on January 1, 2017
* Ricks' successor as president of Lilly Bio-Medicines will be announced at a later date
* Lechleiter will continue on Lilly's board of directors until May 31, 2017, serving as non-executive chairman
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance