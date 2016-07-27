July 27 Eli Lilly And Co

* John C. Lechleiter to retire as Lilly CEO; board elects David A. Ricks as successor

* Ricks will assume President and CEO roles on January 1, 2017

* Ricks' successor as president of Lilly Bio-Medicines will be announced at a later date

* Lechleiter will continue on Lilly's board of directors until May 31, 2017, serving as non-executive chairman