BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Simon Property Group Inc :
* Reports second quarter 2016 results and raises quarterly dividend and full year 2016 guidance
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share
* Qtrly funds from operations was $952.9 million, or $2.63 per diluted share
* Currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.04 to $6.12 per diluted share for year ending December 31, 2016
* Comparable property NOI growth for three months ended June 30, 2016 was 3.2 pct
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $10.77 to $10.85
* Q2 FFO per share $2.63
* Occupancy as of June 30, 2016 was 95.9 pct percent versus 96.1 pct percent last year
* Q2 FFO per share view $2.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $10.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance