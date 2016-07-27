July 27 Level 3 Communications Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42

* Expect full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA growth of 10 to 12 percent

* Sees FY free cash flow of $1.0 to $1.1 billion

* Level 3 reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $2.056 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.08 billion

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share of $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S