BRIEF-American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
* American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
July 27 Marine Products Corp :
* Marine products corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 sales rose 9.4 percent to $65.07 million
* At end of Q2, dealer inventory was lower than at end of Q1, and order backlog had increased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* American Medical Response awards Digital Ally the largest commercial order in its history
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.04per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mueller Water Products Inc - deal for c$34 million in cash.