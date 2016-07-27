BRIEF-JCP says it has nominated John Morlock, James Pappas and Joshua Schechter, for election to Fiesta restaurant's board
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
July 27 Coca-Cola Co :
* Coca-Cola company reports second quarter 2016 results
* Full-year comparable currency neutral income before taxes (structurally adjusted) outlook remains 6 pct to 8 pct
* Expects full-year comparable EPS to be down 4 pct to 7 pct versus prior year's comparable EPS of $2.00
* Still beverage volume grew 4 pct year to date and 2 pct in the quarter
* Q2 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.60
* Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full-year 2016 organic revenues now expected to grow 3 pct
* Q2 net operating revenue $11,539 million versus $12,156 million
* Qtrly total company organic revenue up 3 percent
* Qtrly North America unit case volume up 1 percent
* Targeting full-year 2016 net share repurchases of $2.0 to $2.5 billion
* For Q3,based on current spot rates, currency to be 2 pt headwind on comparable revenues and 2 to 3 pt headwind on comparable income before taxes
* Qtrly total company unit case volume flat versus last year
* Net impact of structural items is expected to be a 3 point headwind on comparable income before taxes in Q3
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein told employees that President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries was not a policy the bank endorsed, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Mastercard foundation reports sale of 205,035 shares of mastercard inc's class a common stock between Jan 25-27