July 27 Intact Financial Corporation:

* Intact Financial Corporation reports Q2 2016 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share C$0.83

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net investment income $104 million versus $104 million

* Qtrly direct premiums written $2,458 million versus $2,344 million

* Intact Financial Corp qtrly combined ratio 99.2% versus. 91.6%

* Qtrly earnings per share of $0.67 were lower by 54% compared to last year, impacted by Fort Mcmurray catastrophe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)