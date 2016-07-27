BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
July 27 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
* Labcorp announces agreement to acquire sequenom
* Deal for an equity value of $302 million
* Would acquire all of outstanding shares of sequenom in a cash tender offer for $2.40 per share
* Deal has total enterprise value of approximately $371 million
* Says board of directors of sequenom, having determined that offer and merger are advisable
* Jp morgan is acting as financial advisor to sequenom in connection with transaction, and cooley llp is providing legal advice
* Says barclays is acting as financial advisor to labcorp, and hogan lovells is providing legal advice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S