* Six flags says Q2 revenue helped by 2% increase in attendance, 2% increase in guest spending per capita, and a 132% increase in international licensing revenue

* Record revenue for first half 2016 at six flags

* Q2 revenue $407 million versus I/B/E/S view $406.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

