BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Six Flags Entertainment Corp :
* Six flags says Q2 revenue helped by 2% increase in attendance, 2% increase in guest spending per capita, and a 132% increase in international licensing revenue
* Record revenue for first half 2016 at six flags
* Q2 revenue $407 million versus I/B/E/S view $406.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance