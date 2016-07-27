July 27 New York Community Bancorp Inc :

* Net interest margin rose 35 basis points from year-earlier measure to 2.99% in q2 of 2016

* New York Community Bancorp Inc reports 2Q 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.26

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total assets of $49.0 billion at end of Q2, reflecting a $520.2 million increase from march 31st balance

* Net interest income of $325.6 million in current Q2, $40.5 million greater than year-earlier amount