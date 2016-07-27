Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
July 27 Rockwell Automation Inc:
* Rockwell automation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.55
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.46
* Q3 sales $1.474 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.49 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 reported sales growth to decline by 7%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.91, revenue view $5.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rockwell Automation Inc says revising fiscal 2016 EPS guidance on lower sales
* Sees 2016 diluted EPS $5.43 - $5.63
* Sees 2016 adjusted EPS $5.80 - $6.00
* Sees FY 16 organic sales to decline by 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)