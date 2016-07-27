BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 WEC Energy Group:
* Posts Second Quarter results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.6 billion versus $990 million
* Q2 revenue view $2.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance