BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Nasdaq Inc:
* Nasdaq reports second quarter 2016 earnings; delivers record net revenues
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.91
* Q2 earnings per share $0.42
* Q2 revenue rose 8 percent to $559 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $548.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance