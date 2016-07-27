July 27 DHI Group Inc :

* Company announces cfo transition

* Effective august 31, 2016, John Roberts, chief financial officer, will leave company

* $58.5 million

* Roberts will continue to be employed by company through august 31 and will assist with transition

* Company has begun a process to appoint a successor to Roberts

* $237.0 million

* $0.12

* $0.47

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $240.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2015 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $256.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $61.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $57.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY2016 Revenues $233.0 million