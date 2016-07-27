July 27 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc :

* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc sees full year 2016 revenue in range of $199.5 million to $205.5 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $48.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $49 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24 to $0.28

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.05 to $1.13

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.14 to $0.18

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.64 to $0.72

* Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc says for q3 of 2016, monotype expects revenue in range of $49.0 million to $52.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $52.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $52.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $207.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S