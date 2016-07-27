BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Waste Management Inc :
* Company increases full-year 2016 cash flow and eps guidance
* Company now expects its full-year free cash flow to be between $1.6 and $1.7 billion
* FY2016 EPS view $2.81 --Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Waste Management announces second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 revenue $3.43 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.4 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $2.83 to $2.86
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.74 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance