July 27 Corning Inc

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.87

* Quarterly core EPS $0.37

* Quarterly core sales $2.44 billion, down 3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $2.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Q3, Corning expects optical communications demand to remain strong and sales to grow by about 10 percent on a year-over-year basis

* Says in Q3 it expects LCD glass price declines to remain moderate and consistent with Q2

* Says In Q3, Demand For Corning's LCD Glass Is expected To Increase By A mid-single-digit percentage sequentially

* Company announces $2 billion accelerated share repurchase

* Increased cash it expects to distribute to shareholders through 2019 to more than $12.5 billion

* Quarterly GAAP net sales $2.36 billion, up 1 percent

* In Q3, anticipates environmental technologies sales to decline slightly on a year-over-year basis due to foreign exchange rates

* Sees Q3 specialty materials segment sales expected to be consistent with last year's third-quarter sales, and up sequentially