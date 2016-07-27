BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Owens Corning Reports Second :
* Q2 earnings per share $1.19
* Q2 sales $1.55 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company expects full-year adjusted ebit of $700 million or more
* Capital additions in 2016 are expected to total approximately $385 million
* "company expects an environment consistent with consensus expectations for u.s. Housing starts and moderate global growth"
* Says plans to invest $110 million in expansion of its composites operations in india to serve growing indian market
* Owens Corning says in insulation, company continues to expect slightly negative revenue growth and relatively flat margins for full year
* In roofing co now expects low double-digit growth of u.s. Asphalt shingle market for 2016
* For roofing, company anticipates second-half shipments to be slightly down to flat versus prior year
* In insulation, company continues to expect slightly negative revenue growth and relatively flat margins for full year
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance