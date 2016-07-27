BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Bel Fuse Inc :
* Q2 gaap class a earnings per share $1.93
* Gaap eps was $1.83 per class a share and $1.93 per class b share in q2 of 2016
* Q2 sales fell 9.6 percent to $131.6 million
* Bel fuse inc qtrly non gaap eps was $0.43 per class a share and $0.46 per class b share in q2 of 2016
* Non gaap eps was $0.43 per class a share and $0.46 per class b share in q2 of 2016
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance