July 27 Bel Fuse Inc :

* Gaap eps was $1.83 per class a share and $1.93 per class b share in q2 of 2016

* Q2 sales fell 9.6 percent to $131.6 million

* Bel fuse inc qtrly non gaap eps was $0.43 per class a share and $0.46 per class b share in q2 of 2016

* Non gaap eps was $0.43 per class a share and $0.46 per class b share in q2 of 2016