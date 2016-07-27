BRIEF-JCP says it has nominated John Morlock, James Pappas and Joshua Schechter, for election to Fiesta restaurant's board
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
July 27 Angie's List Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Angie's list reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $83.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.2 million
* Q2 operations and support expense was $10.2 million, a decrease from $15.5 million in year-ago quarter
* Q2 expenses down due to implementation of a digital content distribution strategy, and lower compensation and personnel-related costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein told employees that President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries was not a policy the bank endorsed, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Mastercard foundation reports sale of 205,035 shares of mastercard inc's class a common stock between Jan 25-27 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jNgzhm) Further company coverage: