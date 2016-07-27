BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc
* Stock Yards Bancorp second quarter 2016 net income rises 12 percent to a record $10.1 million
* Says Net Interest Income Increased $2.1 million Or 10 percent To $24 million In Q2 Of 2016 from $21.8 million in prior year quarter
* Q2 earnings per share $0.45
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance