* Stock Yards Bancorp second quarter 2016 net income rises 12 percent to a record $10.1 million

* Says Net Interest Income Increased $2.1 million Or 10 percent To $24 million In Q2 Of 2016 from $21.8 million in prior year quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S