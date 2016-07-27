BRIEF-JCP says it has nominated John Morlock, James Pappas and Joshua Schechter, for election to Fiesta restaurant's board
* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting
July 27 Rti Surgical Inc :
* RTI Surgical announces 2016 second quarter results
* RTI surgical Inc says management and board of directors are launching a comprehensive strategic review of company's business lines
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $284.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $67.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $66.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 to $0.12 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.03 to $0.06
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $274 million to $280 million
* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.12 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* RTI surgical inc says achieved q2 worldwide direct revenues of $39.6 million, a 16 percent increase over q2 of 2015
* RTI Surgical Inc says intends to engage a management consulting firm to assist with strategic review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein told employees that President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries was not a policy the bank endorsed, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Mastercard foundation reports sale of 205,035 shares of mastercard inc's class a common stock between Jan 25-27 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jNgzhm) Further company coverage: