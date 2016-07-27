July 27 Rti Surgical Inc :

* RTI Surgical announces 2016 second quarter results

* RTI surgical Inc says management and board of directors are launching a comprehensive strategic review of company's business lines

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $284.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $67.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $66.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 to $0.12 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.03 to $0.06

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $274 million to $280 million

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.12 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RTI surgical inc says achieved q2 worldwide direct revenues of $39.6 million, a 16 percent increase over q2 of 2015

* RTI Surgical Inc says intends to engage a management consulting firm to assist with strategic review